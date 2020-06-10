New staff added to multi-million dollar facility at West Texas A&M University

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — New staff has been added to a multi-million dollar facility at West Texas A&M University.

University staff and lawmakers announced updates and the progress made for that program.

The Center for Advancing Food Animal Production in the Panhandle (CAFAP) has added three new personnel to the staff as well as 11 graduate assistance with more being added soon.

CAFAP allows students to specialize in animal health, animal care, animal nutrition, and food safety as well as retail.

The hope is to keep animal science students in the panhandle

“More than 25% of the fed cattle in the United States are fed within a 100-mile radius of Amarillo,” said Rep. Ken King. “What’s drying up the panhandle is population, our population tends to graduate high school then they leave and don’t come back.”

This and more is housed in the WT Agricultural Sciences Complex which opened in late 2018.

The university also offers a program that allows Texas A&M vet students the option to spend the first two years at WT to help them work with large animals in rural communities.

