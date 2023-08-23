AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s that time of year again as school is back in session, and college students across the nation are back in the classroom. But, at some point, they will most likely encounter alcohol.

“We know that oftentimes young people, children, college age students are drinking more than that, particularly in a social setting where there’s a party or chugging alcohol,” said Christopher Townsend, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Clinical Counseling and Mental Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “They’re having these games that they’re playing, and so they get way more alcohol to the systems and the body can metabolize.”

In a recent report , the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism said 18-22 year old college students have higher binge-drinking rates than their non-college peers. But, what’s considered binge-drinking?

“We think about excessive drinking in a short period of time. For women, within two hours, if you’ve had four or more drinks, we would consider that binge drinking. For men it’s five or more drinks in a two hour period,” Dr. Townsend noted.

Townsend told MyHighPlains.com that over time continuous excessive drinking, even if it’s periodic, could establish dangerous and subtle patterns.

“With continued engagement and those sorts of ways, it actually changes the brain, in the brain becomes dependent on the activity. And so it changes moods, it changes obligations in the way that they get about in the world,” Townsend explained.

If you’re hit with the inevitable peer pressure to go to a party but you don’t want to drink, the doctor said there are ways to avoid triggers.

“Blend in without actually indulging. And that could be get their little red cup, bring their own drink,” Townsend noted. “And if they’re at the party, just blend in with your own water coke, or whatever. The better strategy would be go to a party where you know, it’s not going to be.”

If you or someone you know need help, click here.