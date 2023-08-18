Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. We had some areas across the Texas Panhandle reach record temps on Wednesday and Thursday. Today will be no expectation including us here in Amarillo. A Heat Advisory will be affecting us along the interstate and south of it. Our friend at the Palo Duro Canyon will be under an Excessive Heat Advisory. The alerts are placed for temps forecasted to reach 105 to 110 and greater. A reminder that these are some dangerous conditions. Stay indoors if possible and stay hydrated. Not much moisture is in the forecast for the seven-day forecast as the heat dome as returned. Weather Prediction Center keeping us dry with the Climate Prediction Center also keeping our temps above normal for the next two weeks!

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas