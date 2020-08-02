New programs aimed to help students cope during the upcoming school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two local agencies are teaming up to help kids returning to schools cope with the struggles of COVID-19.

Window on a Wider World and the Hope and Healing Place are partnering together to create new programs to help kids during the upcoming school year.

Six different programs are offered that can be taught in the classroom to help students work through their emotions and what is considered the new normal during this difficult time.

“We have a couple of them. Calling all superheroes. Talking about bouncing back and resiliency, and isn’t that what we want our kids to do. We want them to bounce back from this and get through this time because even though they are coming back to school, there is going to be some restrictions and it’s going to look a little different,” said Catherine Meck, Executive Director of Window on a Wider World.

Meck added the partnership was a perfect fit.

“At Window on a Wider World, we provide arts, science, and cultural experiences, but we also know about the social and emotional learning of a child. We’re excited for that to be a part of the programs they can choose from to go out to the school and talk to the kids,” said Meck.

Window on a Wider World is in 51 schools in 36 school districts in the Texas Panhandle and they all have access to these new programs, and all the programs have the TEKS curriculum attached, meaning students will not lose a day of learning.

Meck said right now bringing the arts to students is super important to help them move forward.

“The coping skills, the coping mechanisms, and the ability to bounce back from all of this, we can, we’re going to. We are an amazing community here in the panhandle and we just want to be able to be there for the kids, we are there and it’s going to be a great school year,” said Meck.

Meck said that several schools in the area have already booked the partner organization to come out and help students this coming school year.

Many school districts in the Texas Panhandle are slated to start school at the end of August, while others such as Amarillo ISD will begin the beginning of September.

