New program coordinator overseeing Amarillo College’s 50th Fire Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced a new program coordinator is overseeing its 50th Fire Academy.

AC said its program is now under the direction of Stephen Malley, whose 24-year public-service career includes stints as a firefighter, paramedic, and policeman. He then spent the past 17 years in higher education as director of public safety professions at Weatherford College.

“My enthusiasm for the public safety professions is as strong today as ever,” Malley said. “I am excited about what Amarillo College is doing to prioritize the fire technology program because the shortage of firefighters and firefighter-paramedics is unprecedented right now.

AC its graduates presently serve in positions ranging from entry-level firefighter to chief.

Amarillo College purchased the old J.C. Penney building at Sunset Center in 2021 and work has already begun for asbestos abatement and demolition work and, when done, it will serve as the new home to AC’s programs in Fire Protection Technology and Emergency Medical Services Professions, as well as the Law Enforcement Academy.

AC said its 51st Fire Academy begins in January and interested men and women can learn more by calling 806-371-5000. AC said the academy will accept up to 24 cadets.

AC said it established the Fire Protection Technology program in 1998. In just the past 10 years alone, 302 cadets have completed the Fire Academy, and several have gone to work for the city of Amarillo Fire Department and other Panhandle-area departments.