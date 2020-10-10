New pickleball facility opens in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis, and the city of Amarillo now has nine new pickleball courts.

Saturday morning over at the Amarillo National Tennis Center, a ribbon-cutting was held for the new pickleball courts.

Following the ceremony, a learn to play clinic was hosted by the Amarillo Pickleball Association and a free pickleball tournament.

“It’s a great sport for all ages and it’s something we’ve seen it take off here in Amarillo,” said Michael Kashuba, Director of Amarillo Parks and Recreation

The project was completed for $20,000 in April, but due to COVID-19, the city could not officially open the facility until now.

Dan Dyer, President of the Amarillo Pickleball Association said pickleball is a great social sport.

“It’s growing fast. With this new facility, it’s growing really fast,” said Dyer.

Dyer said in Amarillo there are more than 200 active pickleball players.

Mayor Ginger Nelson attended the ribbon-cutting and said knowing this idea came from the community brings her joy.

“Another thing I love about it is this was an idea that citizens brought to the city, and the city partnered with that group of citizens and now look at what we have. One of the nicest pickleball facilities in the state,” said Mayor Nelson.

Mayor Nelson even picked up a paddle and played some pickleball herself.

“I did play a little this morning and I enjoyed it, so come out and try it if you haven’t tried it before,” said Mayor Nelson.

Ronnie Fleming, President of Old Pal Corporation, who helped with the project, said having this facility in Amarillo is an even better way to introduce the sport of pickleball to the community.

