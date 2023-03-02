AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Closed Carrot, Amarillo’s Tech Hub, announced that an open house for the hub is set for Thursday for those interested in developing their resume and technical skills.

Located at 701 SE 10th Avenue, the event will run from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The hub describes itself as a nonprofit technical and software cooperative, consisting of graduates and current West Texas A&M University and Amarillo College students.

“Businesses and organizations will be able to contract with the Hub members for their technical needs such as website development, web application development and other technical consultation services,” the release read.

The general public, officials noted, is also invited to attend the open house and free refreshments will be available.

Officials stated that interested individuals who are not able to attend the open house can call Jerri Glover at 806-881-6810 or email closedcarrot@gmail.com.