New mural at Palo Duro High School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Palo Duro High School is seeing a new addition for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year. A new mural is on the north face of Palo Duro and is a combined gift of the classes of 2019 and 2020.

The mural was finished this past weekend and was done by Blank Spaces with the help of several Amarillo ISD students.

The new mural covers up an old mural that was faded and needed to be fixed.

Principal at Palo Duro High School Amy Dorris said that the mural represents the spirit of the Dons and shows what it means to be one family, a motto that Palo Duro lives by.

She said that having this be a gift from the class of 2020 is pretty special.

“This is obliviously another piece of their year, an unusual year at that, but what a great way to represent their class and the class prior to them,” said Dorris.

Dorris said that all the things on the mural represent the history and legacy of Palo Duro.

Registration is still open at Amarillo ISD and school will start on Sept. 1, having been moved from its original date of Aug. 20.

