New Moore County Public Health Authority sworn in

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Wednesday, a new Public Health Authority for Moore County was sworn in.

Dr. Carmen Purl, MD/Moore County Public Health Authority, will help assist the state and county in reporting infectious diseases in Moore County.

Before Purl’s appointment, the county had to rely on the State Health Department’s regional authorities for oversight and reporting.

“Right now we depend on the health department’s regional medical authority to oversee cases in our area. With the pandemic having such huge numbers, our regional authorities are just frankly overstressed and unable to give individual care to each and ever county,” said Dr. Purl.

Purl says her appointment will help relieve some of that workload from the regional authorities, and help provide more accurate data for the county.

The ceremony took place in the Commissioner’s Court Room in the Moore County Courthouse at 10 a.m.