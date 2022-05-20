SANTA FE-N.M., (KAMR/KCIT)- According to a statement from the New Mexico Human Services Department, families for around 39,250 New Mexico students level K-12 will receive benefits on May 22 to reimburse them for free and reduced-price school meals missed due to COVID-related absences.

The release stated that approximately $2,384,826 in Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) will be issued to cover meals that K-12 students missed in December 2021 and January 2022, after schools had returned to in-person learning.

“Good nutrition is essential fuel to focus and learn in school as well as grow in life,” said Angela Medrano, deputy cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department. “The goal of this assistance is to not just reimburse families, but to also help provide continued care for New Mexico’s children.”

According to the statement, beginning May 24, parents and guardians will be able to check whether their child qualified for the latest P-EBT issuance at the Human Services Department’s YesNMportal.

The release states that if a child has a P-EBT card, please keep the card and do not destroy it. Also, if a new address or guardian was reported to the school, a new P-EBT card will be sent to the new address.

The Human Services department said that if anyone has any questions regarding their child’s P-EBT card, contact NM PEBT hotline at 1-833-415-0569. If anyone has questions regarding their child’s absences, they are asked to contact the child’s school.