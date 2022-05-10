AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In anticipation of the upcoming elections in New Mexico on June 7, 2022, officials across the High Plains counties have begun to release sample ballots for their communities to reference.

Additionally, New Mexico voters can visit the Secretary of State’s website in order to search for their precinct’s sample ballots.

MyHighPlains.com has gathered the ballots and candidate lists as they’ve been released:

Curry County

Quay County

Roosevelt County

Union County

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.