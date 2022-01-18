New Mexico introducing free at-home rapid Covid-19 testing program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Health said in a press release that the state is securing over 1 million health at-home rapid antigen tests.

The NMDOH said the tests are to be distributed at first to areas of higher social vulnerability. So far, the NMDOH said, 400,000 tests have been secured with the rest of the tests expected in the coming weeks.

“I am committed to doing everything we possibly can to get the resources needed, despite national testing shortages,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I have directed the Department of Health to procure 1 million rapid tests every two weeks to ensure that every New Mexican has access to this critical tool in our fight against COVID-19.”

According to the NMDOH, self-testing at home is one way that can help to reduce the spread of Covid-19 along with primary vaccination and booster doses, wearing a mask indoors, and social distancing.

“Part of learning to live with COVID as we go forward is putting the tools to fight the virus into our home, and home testing is one of the tools that in the long run will enable us to manage this pandemic,” said David R. Scrase, M.D., Acting Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health.

The tests will be sent out across 26 counties with the highest vulnerability index and tribal communities said NMDOH. After the initial allocation, the program will expand based on supply to counties across the state.

As reported by MyHighPlains.com, Americans can now request free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government. The White House is limiting orders to just four free tests per home.