PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that two people have been appointed to the Eastern New Mexico Board of Regents.

According to a news release from Lujan Grisham’s office, Ray Birmingham and Logan O’Brien have been appointed to Eastern New Mexico University’s Board of Regents for a six-year term and a two-year term, respectively.

Birmingham, according to the release, has spent more than 40 years in New Mexico’s public and private schools, serving high schools and other higher education institutions. Birmingham coached baseball at the Univeristy of New Mexico, New Mexico Junior College, University of the Southwest and Mayfield High School, winning a number of national, regional, state and conference championships.

O’Brien, who was named a student regent, is expected to graduate with their Bachelor’s degree at Eastern New Mexico University in May and begin pursuing a Master’s degree in communication. According to the release, O’Brien has held various student officer positions in a number of student organizations.

According to the release, Birmingham’s term will last through Dec. 31, 2028. O’Brien’s term as a student regent will last through Dec. 31, 2024.