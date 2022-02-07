SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – New Mexico households receiving the maximum amount of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for their size will continue to do so through February, according to the New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD).

The department said that SNAP recipients who have a regular issuance date of Feb. 1-13 will receive a supplement on Feb. 13. Those with a regular issuance date of Feb. 14-20 will receive their benefits and supplement on the regular date.

“The extra SNAP funds have been a much-needed boost for New Mexicans facing food insecurity,” said HSD Deputy Secretary Angela Medrano, “Many low-income families have been struggling with unemployment or income reduction due to the economic impacts of the pandemic. These benefits will continue to help these families put nutritious food on the table.”

HSD said that the emergency assistance will increase a household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum amount for their size. SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to get the additional benefits, they will be placed directly on their EBT cards.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – SNAPOct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022 Household Size Maximum SNAP Monthly Allotment 1 $250 2 $459 3 $658 4 $835 5 $992 6 $1,190 7 $1,316 8 $1,504 + Each Additional Person +$188

HSD also reminded that those seeking to apply for SNAP benefits can do so here, or by phone 1-800-283-4465. Those who have been newly approved to receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for the benefit.