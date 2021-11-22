New Mexico Department of Transportation begins new safe ride initiative

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) recently announced that it is partnering with the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Uber, giving individuals the opportunity to have access to safe rides during the holiday season.

According to a news release, NMDOT’s Traffic Safety Division received a grant from the association to fund the rides through Uber. The rides will be available beginning Tuesday (Nov. 23) through Jan. 3, 2022 throughout New Mexico, focusing on the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays. The ride code of ENDWI2021 will include a $15 Uber Credit, which does not include a tip.

“The NMDOT has similar sober ride programs, but this is the first where the rides are offered statewide,” Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval said in the release. “Holiday events coincide with an increase in alcohol-related crashes, but the danger has gone up significantly over the past year. Drunk and drug-impaired driving increased during the pandemic and as parties and gatherings resume, there are even more opportunities for impaired driving this holiday season. There is no excuse for driving under the influence. Get a safe ride home.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 100 people have been killed in alcohol-involved crashes in New Mexico in 2021 so far.