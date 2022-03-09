LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico Bank & Trust announced it will close the Logan Banking Center at 301 S U.S. Highway 54 on Friday, June 10.

“We continually assess and review our strategy and effectiveness in the markets where we operate, and this decision followed a careful evaluation of many factors, including operating expenses, employee resources and proximity to alternate locations,” said Greg Leyendecker, New Mexico Bank & Trust President, and CEO.

New Mexico Bank & Trust said its Tucumcari Banking Center, located at 101 E. Route 66, will be available to serve Logan customers. The company also said it offers electronic banking services such as online and mobile banking, telephone banking, and debit cards.