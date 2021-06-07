New live webcam added to Lake Meredith National Recreation Area

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A new webcam has been installed at Sanford Yake Boat Ramp in the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area, allowing a view of the water and latest conditions without having to leave home.

“This advanced technological addition to Lake Meredith was made possible by the Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates Flint Quarries, who provided the funding to purchase this high-tech equipment.” said the National Park Service, “The staff at Lake Meredith would like to sincerely thank the Friends Group for providing the funding for this project. A thank you also extends to Wright-On Bait and Tackle, who provided access to the pole for the webcam.”

The webcam launched Friday, June 4, and is intended to allow visitors a unique view of the conditions at Sanford Yake.

The webcam’s livestream can be viewed here.