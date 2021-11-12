New light pole, concrete removal closes I-40 entrance at Whitaker

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Whitaker is expected to close from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), and the left lane from Whitaker to east Lakeside will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TxDOT announced the closures on social media Thursday evening and said that the first disruption would be to allow crews to hang a light pole at the ramp. The second, said TxDOT, would be used to “remove concrete forms and other work.”