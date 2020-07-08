AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are new leaders at the Salvation Army in Amarillo.

Majors Ernest and Debra Hull assumed their position and quickly settled into their new surroundings and are looking forward to getting to know the community.

The Hulls previously managed the programs and services at the Salvation Army in New Orleans for the last three years

“We invite the community to come by and visit with us,” said the Hulls. “We are reaching to the community leaders to start a dialouge so we can work togother, and it takes a community working together to help those in need, and that’ss what we want to do.”

Both majors will be responsible for overseeing all Salvation Army programs, including the shelter, social services, and church programs.

