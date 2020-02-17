New housing development coming to Canyon offers new neighborhood concept

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — New housing developments around Amarillo and Canyon aren’t uncommon, but Crestview Estates, which will be located in northwest Canyon, will be a little more unique.

“There’s not anything like it in Amarillo and not in Canyon either. The look and feel of this neighborhood will be totally different than other neighborhoods,” said Jon Behrens, City of Canyon Assistant City Manager.

The estates will feature 180 lots with house square footage ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 feet a piece, but that is not what makes it different than the other neighborhoods.

It is a concept called “coving.” J. Shehan Engineering Senior Engineer Deangelo Reyes explains how it gives residents a unique visual aspect.

“The streets are a little narrower, the curbs are tighter, there are no alleys. This allows for slower and safe traffic but is still functional for emergency vehicles. The houses are also on variant setbacks as you drive down the street,” said Reyes.

Coving could also help future homeowners save money.

“Within the coving layout, you have less paving and narrower streets and no alleys. So this leads to reduce costs for installation and material for the developer and also the reduce cost of maintenance for the city as time goes on,” said Reyes.

Reyes said the project is something he and the company are excited to be apart of.

“We get to take part in something that’s new, unique and cutting edge. It allows us to push boundaries past the status quo that will help improve the way communities and neighborhoods are being built today,” said Reyes.

Construction on the estates is expected to start by the end of the year.

