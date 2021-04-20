New fire station to be introduced with open house

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Fire Station No. 5, located at 3200 S. Washington, will be introduced to the community today with an open house from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Said the Amarillo Fire Department, “Fire Station No. 5 is one of three new fire stations approved by voters in 2016 as part of Proposition 2. The other new fire stations are Fire Station No. 3 (7441 Oxford Drive) and Fire Station No. 9 (2015 Paramount Blvd.). Proposition 2 projects were completed ahead of schedule and under the proposed Proposition 2 budget.”

“In Amarillo, fire stations are more than just buildings,” said Amarillo Fire Department Chief Jason Mays. “Fire stations are part of the communities and neighborhoods they serve. I know our firefighters were extremely grateful that voters approved these improvements and new fire stations in 2016. We are proud of these new fire stations and what they represent – their neighborhoods and our commitment to protecting the public.”