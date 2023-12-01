CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced a new faculty member has joined its Veterinary Education Research and Outreach Program.

Doctor Michael Kleinhenz is a Dairy Cattle production specialist.

Kleinhenz said he hopes to continue blending his passion for veterinary medicine with Pharmacology During his time at West Texas A&M University.

Kleinhenz continued saying that his other passion is the improvement of health conditions for dairy cattle across the industry.

“The dairy industry always fascinated me as a kid, so I started milking cows in high school,” said Kleinhenz. “I’ve always enjoyed them. They’re such an interactive species to watch. Anytime I can go hang around with cows, I`m a happy person.”