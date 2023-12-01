CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced a new faculty member has joined its Veterinary Education Research and Outreach Program.
Doctor Michael Kleinhenz is a Dairy Cattle production specialist.
Kleinhenz said he hopes to continue blending his passion for veterinary medicine with Pharmacology During his time at West Texas A&M University.
Kleinhenz continued saying that his other passion is the improvement of health conditions for dairy cattle across the industry.
“The dairy industry always fascinated me as a kid, so I started milking cows in high school,” said Kleinhenz. “I’ve always enjoyed them. They’re such an interactive species to watch. Anytime I can go hang around with cows, I`m a happy person.”
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.