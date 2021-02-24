New facility opens up opportunities for Creek House Honey Farm & Honey Buzz Winery

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new and improved facility, it’s a move that’s been in the works for two and a half years.

“It’s crazy to think that two and a half years ago, we weren’t even in a building. We were in the back behind my house,” said Paige Nester, Creek House Honey Farm & Honey Buzz Winery Owner.

Nester and her husband George are the owner and operators of Creek House Honey Farm & Honey Buzz Winery.

After receiving their permit back in April of last year, the Nesters got to work on their new space, including a brand new event center.

“So number one major use is for field trips and classes. We have a lot of students that come and want to learn about bees and that’s fun. We’ve always been able to take small groups but not large groups. So the event center is going to allow us to take at least 100 kids at a time,” said Nester.

As a lot of area businesses have had their struggles during the pandemic, Nester says they’ve been one of the lucky ones.

“We were able to stay open because we provided essential items. Honey is an essential item. We have a lot of skin care. We came out with a new hand sanitizer. So we were able to keep our retail part up and of course the winery kind of took off because really in Canyon, there’s not a lot of outdoor seating restaurants and areas. So we got lucky in that aspect,” said Nester.

Nester also says they’ve been blessed with a ton of community support during these times.

“We found people were really wanting to support local. It does put money right back into your town. We have over 20 employees now that depend on us. So we are constantly changing so that we can support our employees and give back to our community too,” said Nester.

The Nesters say they’re working on some ideas for a brunch menu that they’re hoping to put on in the next month or so.

If you’d like to learn more about all that Creek House Honey Farm and Honey Buzz Winery have to offer, click here: http://www.creekhousehoneyfarm.com/