New educational documentary highlights Palo Duro Canyon’s wildlife

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While most might visit the Palo Duro Canyon for the views, it is also home to some of the most amazing wildlife. International filmmakers Carter McCormick and Paula Sprenger who make up Habitat Productions want to share that with the world.

“Snakes and roadrunners and turkeys and the big horned sheep, the aoudads,” Paula Sprenger, Film Director, Habitat Productions. “The reason we went to Palo Duro to begin with is because we think that Texas is the state that’s overlooked in the U.S. for its wildlife.

In 2018, McCormick and Sprenger traveled to five different destinations in the country, including the canyon, to produce an educational documentary.

“The film is called the wild connection and what the film does is explore how we are still connected to the wild,” Carter McCormick, Film Director, Habitat Productions explained. “Think something of like the BBC production like Planet Earth.”

While filming in the Palo Duro Canyon, McCormick and Sprenger said it took patience and a lot of hiking.

“A normal day would be waking up in the morning shooting with the sunrise working until about lunchtime going home to do nothing until about three o’clock and then starting the day again and shooting until dark,” McCormick said.

“A lot of wildlife filming is hiking and finding the animals,” Spencer said.

Although their new project can be viewed anywhere in the world. They hope this film will inspire locals to explore what’s in their own backyard.

Click here to view the film.