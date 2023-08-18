Closeup of drunk driver hands on the steering wheel with a bottle of beer. Driving under alcohol influence. High quality photo

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is increasing enforcement from Aug. 18 to Sept. 4, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said it wanted to remind Texans about the dangers of drunk driving as the Labor Day weekend approaches.

This increase in enforcement, and reminder from TxDOT, comes as a new law is set to take effect starting on Sept. 1 that “will require someone convicted of intoxication manslaughter to pay child support if they kill a parent with young children,” said TxDOT.

“Too many people are killed on our roads each year—especially during holidays—due to impaired driving. These crashes are inexcusable and 100% preventable,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “If you spend time with friends or family and decide to drink, make the right decision and plan ahead for a sober ride by taking a rideshare, taxi, public transit, or designated driver.”

As was previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, House Bill 393 states that a defendant convicted of intoxication manslaughter will be ordered to pay restitution for a child whose parent or guardian was the victim of the offense.

According to TxDOT, in 2022, there were 345 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday that resulted in 20 fatalities and 62 serious injuries. Over the year, “a person was killed every 7 hours and 17 minutes in Texas because of a DUI-alcohol-related traffic crash, resulting in 1,203 people losing their lives.”