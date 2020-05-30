New domestic violence training coming to Deaf Smith and Oldham Counties

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A year-long domestic violence training program has kicked off in Deaf Smith & Oldham Counties. This free training and assistance are to help end the epidemic of domestic violence.

“Domestic violence can be physical, it can be mental, it can be isolation and various other things,” said Deaf Smith County Sheriff J. Dale Butler.

Teams participating in the training from the counties are made up of a law enforcement officer, a prosecutor, and an advocate to help identify their communities’ unique strengths and areas for growth. The program will continue for a full year and will go until May of 2021.

Sheriff Butler said they are hoping to end the cycle of domestic violence.

“We want to get more people helped, more victims out of the situations that they are in, and to living a life where they don’t have to worry about it,” said Sheriff Butler.

Sheriff Butler said he hopes to get more agencies involved like the Hereford Police Department and the Victim’s Assistance Coordinator to try to help people from falling through the cracks and get the victims the help they need.

According to Sheriff Butler, one in three women in Texas will experience domestic violence, which is higher than the national average and he is hoping that this program will help change that in Deaf Smith County.

Sheriff Butler says if you are experiencing domestic violence to call the Deaf Smith Sheriff’s Office or the Hereford Police Department.

