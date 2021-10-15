New dialing procedure set for multiple Texas area codes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In less than 10 days, Texans with certain area codes will need to get into the habit of dialing all 10 digits for local phone calls.

Director of External Affairs at the Public Utility Commission of Texas, Andrew Barlow, shared that this initiative is coming from the federal level.

Barlow explained that the FCC put out an order last year that created the suicide crisis number, which will be 988 once it goes into effect.

“And essentially, the goal is to provide a resource for people who are dealing with suicidal thoughts and ideations to be able to have a simple three digit number to call to get help,” said Barlow.

Barlow continued saying that in order to make that 988 number work, they have had to go into area codes that have the numbers 988 in them and move them to a 10 digit dialing approach.