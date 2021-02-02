New cosmetology program underway at Frank Phillips College’s Allen Campus in Perryton

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What used to be a vacant gas station in Perryton has now become a new cosmetology program at the Allen Campus of Frank Phillips College.

“The smile on their faces when you walk in and check on them to see what’s going on and they’re all smiles and working hard. It just says just hey, we did a good thing here,” said Amber Jones, Frank Phillips College Allen Campus Dean.

That good thing is the new cosmetology program that just recently started up at the Allen Campus of Frank Phillips College in Perryton.

“They have a 1,000 clock hours that they’ll have to walk through. So probably the students that are here now go through the summer and be done at the end of August if they are able to make it everyday. We have theory and all kinds of preliminaries that we do but mostly you’re collecting hours and getting ready for your test,” said Kevin Harrison, Cosmetology Instructor.

Harrison, who brings with him over 30 years of hairstyling experience said that if they pass the test, it will open up a world of opportunity.

“They will be licensed cosmetologists,” said Harrison.

“They will be able to do a gambit of things. Whether that’s hair, nails, facials, pedicures all of that,” said Jones.

“Salon owner,” said Harrison.

This was all made possible after surveys from the community revealed that there was a big need for cosmetology schooling in the area.

It just so happened the answer for that was right across the street.

“It’s been a vacant gas station. It used to be a gas station 15 years ago and it was kind of an eyesore filled with what a building gets filled with after 15 years of being vacant,” said Jones.

From a vacant gas station to now filling a community need.

“We’re impacting students lives and that’s why we do this. We help them be successful, have a good workable, marketable skill in the community. I think it just makes it all worthwhile,” said Jones.

Harrison said right now they have a waiting list of people wanting to enroll in the program.