New committee to explore private and public funding options for Civic Center Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s City Council meeting Mayor Ginger Nelson said they are putting together a new coomittee to explore private and public funding options for the Civic Center Project.
Mayor Ginger Nelson said they will possibly explore adjustments to the plan as well.
