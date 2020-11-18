New committee to explore private and public funding options for Civic Center Project

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s City Council meeting Mayor Ginger Nelson said they are putting together a new coomittee to explore private and public funding options for the Civic Center Project.

Mayor Ginger Nelson said they will possibly explore adjustments to the plan as well.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss