DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Earn as you learn is the aim of the upcoming CNA Nursing Program at the Moor County Hospital District.

“Keeping our nursing staff here in our community is such a benefit for care,” said Scott Palser, Amarillo College-Moore County Campus’s Assistant Director for Continuing Education & Workforce Development.

Palser talks about the impact the new certified nursing assistant program will hopefully have on the community.

“We believe, along with the hospital that this is a gateway to other health occupations besides nursing, not just nursing but other health occupations,” said Palser.

Kathie Fuston with the Moore County Hospital District said this all came together after they noticed a shortage of Certified Nursing Assistants.

“We’ve collaborated with Amarillo College with this. We’ve got a very good working relationship with them. We’re offering CNAs the opportunity to get paid while they go to school to train to become CNAs. They can also work at the hospital while they’re in their classes. We will pay them $12.50 an hour while they’re in class for each hour they’re in class, which is 18 hours a week,” said Fuston.

Once they graduate in eight weeks and pass the CNA exam, they will raise the salary to $15 an hour along with a job there at the hospital district.

“This is a several-pronged win. We are keeping our people here in Moore County, working here at very good paying jobs. They’re caring for the community which they’re going to give excellent care because it’s their friends and neighbors that they’re working with and taking care of,” said Fuston.

Fuston said they will be interviewing candidates for the scholarship until March 18 with classes beginning on March 22.

To learn more about the program and how you can apply for it, click here.