AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Some new changes are coming to the Amarillo ISD 2020-2021 school year. Not only can students pick between in-person or virtual learning, but additional guidelines are also being added.

When it comes to virtual school, AISD said it is a fluid option that can be accessed at any time, if a student wants to make the change to the virtual option, it is highly recommended that students only make a change at semester, if possible.

“If your child is going to school everyday and the situation with COVID-19 changes, you may feel it is unsafe to continue to send your child to school. Please know we’ll work together to meet the needs of your student, while not losing sight of their progress towards promotion and graduation,” said Amarillo ISD Superintendent Doug Loomis.

Some of these new changes include an additional 10-20 minutes added to the school day. High schools will start at 8:05 AM and finish at 4:03 PM. Middle schools will start at 8:00 AM and end at 3:50 PM and elementary schools have been broken into two separate campus categories with one starting at 7:50 AM and ending at 3:30 PM and the other starting at 7:55 AM and ending at 3:35 PM.

Face coverings are not mandated at this time, but they are strongly encouraged for all staff and students.

With all these new precautions, AISD is securing over 80,000 small disposable face masks, over 200,000 medium disposable face masks, over 3,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, and 242 thermometers.

Classrooms will be arranged to maximize space between students and the school district is encouraging students and staff to provide their own PPE.

“I think putting it as a back to school item on the list for families to consider getting is reasonable,” said Aaron Phillips, president of Amarillo Education Association.

When it comes to buses, they will still run and the bus driver and students will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and use hand sanitizer that will be provided and school buses will be cleaned and disinfected daily.

The AISD school year will start on August 20 for both on campus and virtual learning.

More from MyHighPlains.com: