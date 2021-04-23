New career & STEM exhibit open at Discovery Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Don Harrington Discovery Center is ‘gearing up’ for severe weather season with a brand new exhibit that aims to allow guests to explore STEM careers.

Said the announcement from the Center, “Visit the first installment of Geared Up and learn what it takes to become a meteorologist and work in broadcast television! Complete with a green screen, news desk and teleprompter, “Geared Up: Futures in STEM” will keep you and your children entertained and educated!”

“Geared Up: Futures in STEM” aims to give children and adults the chance to gear up for a career in STEM by ‘becoming’ a scientist, nurse, meteorologist, pilot, or other STEM professional while learning through play.

The “Geared Up: Futures in STEM” will feature, said the Center, two to four learning “pods” on a rotating basis designed to immerse guests in STEM fields. Guests will create, play, and learn as they explore the concepts of science, technology, engineering and math utilized in these local careers with an emphasis on career opportunities in the Texas Panhandle.

The exhibit will debut with the Meteorology and Broadcast piece. Guests can look forward to exploring additional STEM careers, coming soon. “Geared Up: Futures in STEM” is a dedicated area at the Discovery Center designed to expose children and families to STEM careers in a fun and engaging environment and learn about local STEM industries.

Catch this new exhibit now open during regular operating hours of 9:30am-4:30pm, and daily through the end of 2021.