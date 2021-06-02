New “CardioMEMS” procedure at BSA providing hope and security for heart failure patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Giving hope and comfort to people suffering from heart problems is the aim for BSA’s new heart sensor.

“The physical challenge of dealing with the progression of heart failure, being able to act earlier and have some impact on that and reduce that risk is just critical,” said Matt Parker, BSA Vice President of Cardiovascular Services.

That is just some of the positives that stem from a new procedure being done at BSA for heart failure patients called “CardioMEMS.”

“The “CardioMEMS” is the first FDA-approved device for measuring pulmonary artery pressure remotely inside of a patient. It’s an outpatient procedure so you can come here in the morning and have the procedure and you go home the same day,” said Parker.

Parker says during the procedure, the surgeon will implant a dime-sized sensor into the pulmonary arteries.

Once the procedure is over, they’ll make sure the sensor is working properly before sending the patient home with a measuring device of their own.

“Once they’re at the house, the cardiologist will ask them on certain times when to lie down on this device. It literally goes on the bed, they lie on it for about a minute. It picks up the pressure sense and then it uploads that into a secure database into the cloud for the physician to be able to monitor,” said Parker.

Parker says providing this to patients will hopefully address the common problem of re-admission they see in heart failure patients.

“The disruption on their family, the financial cost potentially for them having to be re-admitted and then also the strain on the system, just the hospital system someone coming in for something that’s potentially avoidable. So it’s huge in that regard for quality of life for the patients and the strain on the health system as a whole,” said Parker.

To qualify for the procedure, patients must have been diagnosed with heart failure, have been hospitalized due to heart failure during the past year and have a physician referral.