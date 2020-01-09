New Canyon I.S.D. cosmetology program offers conveniency for students

“This building is such a blessing, it’s a state of the art facility and the girls seem to be learning a lot as they work through their different phases of cosmetology,” said Decee Surratt, Canyon ISD Cosmetology Program Instructor.

Surratt describes their new set up across the street from Canyon High, which was made possible by the 2018 school bond.

“I, myself and my girls absoloutely feel blessed to be here,” said Surratt.

The cosmetology program is offered to high school students at Canyon ISD, Surratt explains how it works.

“Students usually start their junior year, however they are able to start the beginning of their senior year also. They come in as juniors in phase one and as they move through the program, they learn the different talents and stuff of a cosmetologist and they get more advanced as they go along. Once they graduate from the program and they receive their license from the state of Texas, they are hireable for any salon, franchise that deals with cosmetology,” said Surratt.

Including Randall High junior Melanie Gutierrez.

“Whenever I first came into cosmetology, I didn’t know anything about hair, nails, waxing, any of that. So it’s really taught me a lot,” said Gutierrez.

Students walk out of the program with more than just a cosmetology degree.

“It teaches them self-esteem, how to interact with public and just life skills in itself,” said Surratt.

The school program is accepting appointments by walk-in or phone.

Their number is (806) 677-2760.