AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — New Canyon High soccer coach Adriana Cavazos said she’s ready to take on a new challenge as she detailed the new coaching position and her soccer camp for area kids.

“It’s a small community, I’m excited, something different,” she said. “More importantly, I believe, change is growth, it’s going to be a good new challenge.”

Cavazos comes to the Eagles after several years of coaching soccer at her high school alma mater, the Palo Duro Dons.

“Sometimes just different leadership, different things, people that you can surround yourself and learn or things and just continue to grow. I think it’s important to to challenge yourself in those ways,” Cavazos noted.

Teaching up-and-coming soccer players to challenge themselves is what Cavazos’ youth soccer camp is all about.

“They will get to come and basically get better get touches on the ball, improve their game, I always say you know, the more you expose yourself to different coaches, the little things you can pick from this coach, a little thing you can pick from another coach, and then take what works for you and continue to learn and grow with that,” she explained.

Cavazos told myhighplains.com that even as a coach, you can never stop learning and growing which is a message she drives home to her players.

“I really enjoyed this my happy place. I want to continue to learn and improve obviously, but I think it’s the same thing for players, you know, so for me to get up there and bring a little bit of my knowledge and more importantly, share that passion that I have for the sport,” Cavazos told KAMR Local 4 News. “If they can feel that way and continue to do it, then we won.”

With the FIFA Women’s World Cup currently going on in Sydney, Australia, Cavazos said that now is the perfect time to highlight the excitement and the beauty of the game of soccer.

“I was a PD grad. That was my high school. I always felt like I bled blue, and I was very passionate,” Cavazos recalled. “Obviously, there is an emotional attachment to that place, to Northside Amarillo, to my people, the community. That was beautiful for me, you know, to build those relationships.”

Kickin’ it at just the right time.

The camps run until Friday and Cavazos said that first through third graders will go from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m while fourth through ninth graders will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Prices for the whole week range from $45-$85.

For more information, click here.