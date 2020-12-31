New art exhibit at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport highlights Route 66

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Travelers coming in and out of the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport can now learn a little bit more about Route 66 thanks to a new art exhibit.

Right before the security check and located right next to the statue of the airport’s namesake, Rick Husband, you will find an exhibit highlighting another popular historical figure in the panhandle.

That figure is Route 66.

Every quarter, the Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council highlights local artists at the airport.

For this quarter, local artist and exhibit creator Jim Livingston chose to focus on the mother road, also known as Route 66.

The exhibit showcases several popular locations on Route 66, which starts in Chicago and ends in Santa Monica.



Livingston said having his artwork on display for visitors to see is exciting and rewarding.

“That’s really neat. I’ve got QR codes on the placards to where people can look up the information and stuff and I’ve had quite a few people actually reach out to me about it. It feels really neat, it really does to walk out here and see it at the airport but to also have those people all over the world to see it,” said Livingston.

Livingston said one of the many reasons he chose Route 66 is because it has a unique connection to the airport that some people may not know about.

Livingston said when they expanded the airport’s runway, it was laid over old Route 66.

