New Amarillo transit buses to hit the streets Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The new Amarillo City Transit buses will go into service on Monday, Aug. 17.

According to the City of Amarillo, the buses will be on the following routes:

11

22

23

41

42

43

“Amarillo City Transit is excited for our residents to be able to see and use on a daily basis these fantastic new buses,” said ACT Director Marita Wellage-Reiley. “These buses will be a great addition to the community and will greatly improve the travel experience for all who use public transportation in Amarillo. The view from these new buses is incredible. Riders will love the convenience, smooth ride and ice cold air these new buses provide. Whether you are going to the mall, the doctor’s office, Amarillo Zoo or just about any destination in Amarillo, we encourage residents to take advantage of this great improvement in public transportation in the city.”

ACT is free of charge Monday – Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city said ACT passengers, other than those younger than 10 years of age, are required to wear face masks. Social distancing protocols are also required.

ACT vehicles are cleaned after each trip into downtown Amarillo. Every ACT vehicle is also deep-cleaned on a nightly basis following service.

To see more of the new buses, click here.

For route information, go to www.amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/transit or call (806) 378-3095.

More from MyHighPlains.com: