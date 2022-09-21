AMARILLO, Texas — Officials from The United Family announced Wednesday, that with the help of city officials and community leaders a new Market Street grocery store and fuel station is on its way to southwest Amarillo.

According to a UF press release, the fall of 2023 is when the store is scheduled to open at Coulter and Hollywood Rd.

UF said the store will feature a full-service pharmacy with delivery and drive-through, Streetside grocery pickup and delivery, ReadyMeals, fresh in-store bakery, Evie Mae’s BBQ, full-service floral, and a full-service meat counter.

“We are pulling out all of the stops for our guests in Amarillo with this new location,” said Chris James, COO of The United Family. “From Evie Mae’s to our specialty foods to our craft beer and wine selection, there is going to be something for everybody. We cannot wait for everyone to experience it for themselves.”

via The United Family Press Release

Officials added that the new store will also feature specialty foods along with a concierge that can help guests with complex orders in any department.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be announcing this new Market Street location for the city of Amarillo,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “We like to say that we grow as the community grows and this is a perfect example of that. Our team can’t wait to continue serving our guests in the Amarillo community with the best experience we have to offer.”

For more information on the new Market Street location in Amarillo, visit here.