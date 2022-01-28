AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Emmy Award winning Netflix docuseries, “Cheer,” has become a huge success, as the show depicts the highs and lows of college level competitive cheerleading.

The “CHEER LIVE” 2022 tour will kick-off its 38-date journey on June 1 in San Diego, with an expected visit to Amarillo on June 7 at the Civic Center Coliseum, according to a press release from Rebel Athletic.

The release explained that Citi is the official card of the Cheer Live tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10a.m. local time HERE and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time HERE.

Cheer Live is presented by Rebel Athletic and will feature appearances from 14X National Championship coach and best-selling author, Monica Aldama alongside cheer stars including, Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer. In addition, the tour will be bring together cast members from the “two most successful rival cheer programs in the country, Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College,” the release stated.

“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” said Morgan Simianer. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — It’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, that can be me one day.”

“The world has fallen in love with the stars of Cheer and we were convinced that their careers as Cheerleaders should not come to an end after Daytona. CHEER LIVE will change the way the sport is viewed forever, allowing younger & aspiring cheerleaders to envision a future of cheerleading beyond the mat. These world class cheer stars are going to blow minds when they go FULL OUT this summer on the CHEER LIVE TOUR…” added tour creator and producer Jared Paul, Founder of Faculty Productions.

The CHEER LIVE tour is created by Monica Aldama and Andy Cosferent, according to the press release.

For more information follow @cheertourofficial on Instagram or visit www.cheertourofficial.com.