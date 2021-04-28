Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at both Northwest and BSA have new tablets thanks to March of Dimes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Neonatal Intensive Care Units at both Northwest and BSA have new tablets thanks to March of Dimes.

On April 28 March of Dimes provided Lenovo Tablets that can be used to connect new moms in antepartum with a baby in the NICU.

The tablets are pre-loaded with apps and March of Dimes support content to help NICU parents.

“I saw on the New York Times they used bedside technology to connect moms with COVID and intensive care to their babies in the NICU using devices such as this. So pandemic may have made us aware of the need but the technology and the ongoing need will go well beyond the pandemic,” said Lisa Dillard, Director Maternal Infant Health West Texas for the March of Dimes.

This work is part of March of Dimes’ effort to provide for NICU families during and after the pandemic.