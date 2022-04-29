AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Nelson Street Friday morning after a fire was reported on a property.

According to MyHighPlains.com crew from the scene, the emergency response to the fire led to Nelson Street being blocked off from traffic.

The fire was reported by officials to be extinguished before 8:30 a.m. and further noted that the house on the property was empty.

More information will be released as it becomes available, according to officials, but the investigation into the fire was reported to still be in progress.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.