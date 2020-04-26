Neighbors Helping Neighbors Virtual Concert to benefit the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Foundation announced they are hosting a virtual concert called, ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’, that will benefit the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund.

The Virtual Concert will be live on Facebook and feature nine nights of local artists starting Monday, April 27, and go through Tuesday, May 5.

According to The Amarillo Area Foundation, each artist will be paid a stipend from the Amarillo Area Foundation, and they will be asking for donations through Facebook’s donation feature.

Funds that are collected through Facebook will go into the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to benefit nonprofit organizations throughout the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

Below, is a list of the scheduled performances that will run at 8:00 pm.