Need a summer job? Amarillo Parks & Rec is looking to help

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you are looking for a summer job, the City of Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) may be able to help.

PARD has a variety of season jobs opening up for the summer, and the city says they can be filled as soon as Saturday.

“Parks and Recreation as a staff, as a whole, we sometimes triple in the summers,” said Kristen Wolbach, the coordinator of PR and programs for PARD. “Currently, we’re looking to hire 104 more people before our summer months start. So we are getting there fast.”

Some of the positions PARD is looking to fill are:

Lifeguards

Cashiers

Swim Lesson Coordinators

Pool Managers

Program Attendants

Groundskeeper

Utility Worker

Youth Worker

“The big ones right now are obviously lifeguards. Last summer with Covid we didn’t open the pools. This summer, we’re opening an extra pool. So the Thompson pool opening we’re looking at hiring lifeguards for four different locations,” said Wolbach.

Wolbach said this year they can hire 15 year olds for lifeguard positions.

“So some of our park maintenance positions, our greens keepers, people that are using that heavy equipment, that’s going to be 18 and over,” said Wolbach. “But other standard positions either start at 15 or 16-year-olds.”

According to Wolbach, they are paying a little more than they have in the past.

“Our lifeguard position started $10.50 an hour, which is pretty good for a 15-year-old,” said Wolbach. “We also have some other ones that are go up to about $12.75 an hour. I would say on average, it’s about $10.50 an hour for all of our seasonal positions.”

Wolback said filling these positions is imperative for serving the community.

“Truthfully speaking, we run the risk of not opening some of those amenities. We know this summer more than ever, how important it is for people, especially our kids, to have something to do. These seasonal positions relied heavily on being able to open our swimming pools or having our camps in the park. And truthfully, without those seasonal positions, we run the risk of either modifying hours or just plainly not opening some of those,” said Wolbach.

PARD will be hosting a job fair at the Warford Activity Center (1330 N.W. 18th Ave) on Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wolbach said she reccomends going to the job fair. They will have people on hand for interviews, swim tests, and more information available. She said most applicants will leave the fair with a job that day.

Applications for PARD can be found by clicking here or here.