Need a job? McDonald’s Drive-Up Hiring Days going on now, looking to hire 450 employees in Panhandle area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’re looking for a job, McDonald’s is looking for you. Company officials said they’re looking to hire 450 new employees in the Panhandle area, and 25,000 employees across Texas. The hiring spree is part of Drive-Up Hiring Days, a new hiring initiative by McDonald’s to speed up the hiring process and get people back to work.

Anyone who is interested can go into any McDonald’s restaurant from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday, April 13, to Thursday, April 15, and receive an interview opportunity on the spot. No prior scheduling is required.

And if you’re worried whether or not you have enough experience to qualify, McDonald’s local Director of Marketing Brandon Clavel said experience is not a deal breaker.

“You can have 10 years of fast food experience, quick service, or we can look at you for something more seasonal, or you can have no experience whatsoever,” said Clavel. “Come on in, and we can find a spot for you.”

McDonald’s is hiring in a multitude of positions. From team members like cashiers and cooks, to management positions like shift leader. If you’re a fit, Clavel said, the company will work with you. If flexibility is a primary concern to candidates, Clavel added that McDonald’s is hiring for part-time and full-time availability. The company will also work with school schedules.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still going on, Clavel said safety of all employees is McDonald’s highest priority.

“Masks and gloves are a required part of the uniform now. We do everything we can to ensure it’s a safe environment for people to come to work for us,” said Clavel. “And, they feel good about coming to apply for us knowing they will be safe.”

If you weren’t able to make it to a restaurant during the hiring event, Clavel said not to fear. Interested candidates can also visit careers.mcdonalds.com, pick their store of preference, and apply.