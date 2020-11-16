Neal Unit employee has died due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported the death of Chaplain Gerald Bedison due to COVID-19.

Bedison had over 7 years of service with the TDCJ and was assigned to the Neal Unit in Amarillo.

Bedison tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized. Bedison died at the hospital Nov. 16, he was 78-years-old.

“Chaplain Bedison was a man who loved God. It was evident in his life as he ministered to those in need,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “Though he may no longer be with us, Chaplain Bedison’s legacy continues to live on.” “Chaplain Bedison was highly respected among staff and inmates and has always been a huge asset to chaplancy,” said Rehabilitation Programs Division Director Christopher Carter. “Everyone at the Neal Unit, and the Clements Unit before that loved him and he will be greatly missed.”

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported 23 employees have died due to COVID-19.