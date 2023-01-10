AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Amarillo Fire Department released information on a grass fire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon and impacted traffic in the area of NE 24th and Osage.

According to officials, NE 24th and Osage was closed as of 1:20 p.m. due to AFD working on a grass fire in the area.

Officials added that utility workers were making repairs in an alley when “the wind knocked power lines down and sparked the fire.”

Fire crews, according to officials, are currently cleaning up the area.