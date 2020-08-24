NCW Risk Management looks to aid area non-profit with social media art contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — NCW Risk Management Group in Amarillo has come up with a way to help area non-profits during these times.

“We were really concerned with a lot of the non-profits in town having struggled with COVID-19 with having donations and having things come in, so we were looking for a way to come up with something creative that all the non-profits could participate in and have a chance at us giving some money away to them,” said Jason Burr, NCW Risk Management Group Partner.

That amount is $5,000.

So what exactly do the non-profits have to do? Well it all starts with a coloring page they can get online. Burr explains how it works.

“Anybody that wants to participate can. They can go out to our page, download that coloring page and they can participate. So what they do is, they take those, however they want to use them and then they can post on Facebook and whoever gets the most likes throughout the month, we’re going to be able to donate them $5,000. We’ve got kids coloring them. We’ve got employees coloring them. We’ve got people at the non-profit coloring them,” said Burr.

Which Burr says is just part of their mission of helping out however possible.

“We’re big into strengthening and safeguarding our communities and it’s important to us that we give back to our local community,” said Burr.

If you’d like to take a look at the rules or download the coloring sheet, click here: https://www.ncwriskmanagement.com/coloringcontest?fbclid=IwAR1P2WJtFMVfQxEWAt6ccTWBxLamHqT3Q8JWzwj7xEKpjGXFjPSZPPxh4vc