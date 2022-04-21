HOUSTON (KAMR/KCIT) — The Nazareth ISD Robotics Team is making a name for themselves as they compete in the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) World Championship in Houston.

The competition is one of the oldest and largest student robotics programs in the world.

Tagan Ramsey, Adrian Rios, and Harrison Meador, just three members of the Nazareth Robotics team, told us they have been working on the robot for almost a year.

“We’re a small school but we make it work,” said Ramsey.

Nazareth’s team is one of the smallest teams in that competition.

“They said just by being in this building was the top two percent of teams in the world,” said Ramsey. “Only three of us were able to meet come here today. So we’re making it work.”

They are going up against 43 different states and 13 different counties.

“It’s crazy seeing all the different teams from all over the place,” said Ramsey.

The team said they have put in a lot of hours and it is all paying off, especially for Ramsey.

“My sophomore year we qualified for worlds, but due to COVID it was canceled. It was canceled last year too. So this was like my only chance to go to worlds and it’s great to make it,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey’s message to kids who may be interested in taking up robotics is that doing it is a lot easier than it looks. He says to put yourself out there and try.