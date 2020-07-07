Nazareth cancels German Fest, Suds and Sounds due to COVID-19 concerns

NAZARETH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The ongoing coronavirus has put a damper on many summer events around the Texas Panhandle, with this Saturday’s big “German Fest” and “Suds and Sounds” celebration in Nazareth becoming COVID-19’s latest victim.

The second Saturday in July always marks a great time in Nazareth. Between the popular German Fest and Suds and Sounds, the tiny community of 311 people draws close to 3,000 folks in a 24-hour span.

Both events are standing traditions.

German Fest has been going on for 48 years while Suds and Sounds has been going on 35 years.

“We get not only our Nazareth traffic but people from Amarillo and Lubbock,” said Bradley Gerber, the Grand Knight of Nazareth’s Knights of Columbus. “It’s our big deal for the summer, and we were looking forward to it. We held off as long as we could but we had to cancel.”

While Green said they had to cancel Suds and Sounds early, German Fest, which is more of a community event with a big sausage meal, arts and crafts, and kids events, held on as long as they could before cancelling.

“We were looking at drive-thru only,” Nazareth Hall Community president Clint Huseman said. “We didn’t think that was what we wanted to do. It wouldn’t have worked out like we’d hoped it to.”

Though this Saturday will be a little quieter in Nazareth than most years, the plan is to come back in the summer of 2021.

“Hopefully we get to go on and have Suds and Sounds and German Fest next summer,” Huseman said. “Maybe we can even make it a little bit better. But this has been a downer year.”

