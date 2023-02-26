CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque have issued a Dust Storm Warning until 4:45 p.m.

According to the press release, a dust storm extended through much of southeast and east central New Mexico causing low visibility and blowing dust spreading northeastward. Officials added that this replaces the Dust Storm Advisory for much of the same area.

NWS officials said traveling in this weather can be dangerous and life-threatening.

Officials detailed that The Dust Storm Warning includes the following counties:

Roosevelt County

Southeastern San Miguel County

Eastern De Baca County

Southeastern Harding County

Northeastern Chaves County

Quay County

Curry County

Southeastern Union County

Northeastern Guadalupe County

This includes the following highways

Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 301 and 373.

Highway 60 between Mile Markers 317 and 397.

Highway 380 between Mile Markers 160 and 199.

State Road 104 between Mile Markers 80 and 105.

Locations impacted include

Clovis,

Portales,

Tucumcari,

Fort Sumner,

Nara Visa,

Quay,

Dexter,

Hagerman,

Texico

Logan.

NWS officials stated that Dust storms are unhealthy and have been known to lead to Valley Fever. Officials recommend residents avoid outdoor exposure. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm drivers are encouraged to pull aside.